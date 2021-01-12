Menu

Arizona stadium opens as mass vaccination site as cases soar

Terry Tang/AP
Drivers wait in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine in the parking lot of the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. The Arizona Cardinals' stadium opened as a vaccination site Monday that will be a 24-7 operation. (AP Photo/Terry Tang)
Posted at 5:09 PM, Jan 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-11 19:09:38-05

PHOENIX (AP) — COVID-19 hospitalizations in Arizona reached another high as the state ramps up its vaccine efforts.

That includes turning an NFL stadium into a round-the-clock mass vaccination site.

The Arizona Department of Health Services ushered in the opening Monday of the drive-thru vaccination site at the Arizona Cardinals' stadium in Glendale.

Meanwhile, a record 4,997 people are hospitalized because of the coronavirus.

More than 1,100 were in intensive care.

Those numbers are significantly above what the state experienced during its last surge in July.

Arizona has one of the worst diagnosis rates in the U.S. Health officials reported nearly 9,000 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths.

