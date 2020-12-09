Arizona sets daily record with over 10K more virus cases

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Tuesday set a new daily record with over 12,300 additional known COVID-19 cases.

The Department of Health Services reported 12,314 additional known cases, eclipsing the previous record of 10,322 cases set Dec. 1.

That figure was inflated by delayed reporting over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Arizona's case total increased to 378,157.

The state also reported 23 additional deaths, increasing that total to 6,973.

Department officials before Thanksgiving warned that gatherings of more than one household would increase the virus' already strong spread.

The state's coronavirus dashboard indicates that the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients is approaching peak levels during last summer's surge.