Arizona Senate revokes mask mandate after governor's action

Vadim Ghirda/AP
A medical worker, wearing a mask for protection against the COVID-19 infection on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Posted at 5:02 PM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 20:02:29-04

PHOENIX (AP) — The Republican-controlled Arizona Senate has voted to rescind its mandatory mask policy and the House speaker made the same move on his own authority.

Monday's Senate vote on the rules designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus came over the impassioned opposition of minority Democrats, who called the move premature and unsafe.

The Legislature's actions came just days after Republican Gov. Doug Ducey blocked cities and counties from continuing to enforce mask requirements.

Arizona health officials on Monday reported 604 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases but no new deaths.

The state's pandemic totals are now above 840,00 cases and 16,918 deaths.

