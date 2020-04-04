Menu

Arizona Senate campaigns get creative amid virus scare

Posted: 9:31 PM, Apr 03, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-04 00:38:00-04
Mark Kelly, Martha McSally
Mark Kelly, Martha McSally

Martha McSally is volunteering at the Salvation Army.

Mark Kelly is using his background as an astronaut to entertain kids stuck at home.

The global pandemic that is shaking up life is also forcing Arizona's U.S. Senate candidates to reinvent the political playbook when voters are much more concerned about staying healthy and paying the bills than they are with politics.

Rallies and door-to-door campaigning have been replaced by telephone town halls and pleas to donate to charity.

The race is a top-tier contest that will help determine control of the U.S. Senate.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

