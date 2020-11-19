Arizona sees over 4,000 virus cases for 1st time since July

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona has reported 4,123 additional known COVID-19 cases, the most in a single day since July.

The Department of Health Services on Thursday also reported 19 additional deaths due to the coronavirus.

Arizona's case total increased to over 287,000 and the death toll rose to nearly 6,400. Arizona last topped 4,000 new cases in July during a summer surge that made the state a national hot spot.

That rise came after Gov. Doug Ducey relaxed business closings and stay-home restrictions.

Arizona’s outbreak lessened in August and September but the outbreak surged again in October and into November.

Officials cite school and business reopenings and public weariness with anti-virus precautions.