Arizona sees biggest rise in virus cases, deaths in months

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's coronavirus outbreak has worsened as the state reported about 1,900 new cases and 45 deaths, the biggest spikes in months.

The rise in the number of confirmed infections Saturday is the largest single-day increase since Aug. 1, and the deaths are the most reported in one day since Sept. 3.

The state was a national COVID-19 hot spot in June and July.

Infections and related hospitalizations declined before beginning to gradually increase again in September.

Hospitalization rates in late October have started to reach levels last recorded in late May.