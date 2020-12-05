Arizona sees 2nd highest COVID rise; messaging tone blunt

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Saturday reported nearly 6,800 additional known COVID-19 cases _ the second-highest daily total since the pandemic's start.

The additional 6,799 known COVID-19 cases reported Saturday trailed only the 10,322 known cases reported Tuesday, a record high that officials said included data delayed by the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The outbreak's fall surge continued to elevate occupancy rates of the state's hospitals closer to capacity.

Public health officials' messaging took on a more forceful tone Saturday, with the Department of Health Services urging wearing of masks "around anyone who isn't a member of your household, even those you know and trust."