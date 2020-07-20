Arizona seeing slight downturn in virus hospitalizations

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is seeing a slight downward trend in the number of people on ventilators and in intensive care because of the coronavirus.

The state reported 1,559 new COVID-19 cases Monday and 23 deaths. The deaths typically are lower at the start of the week because not all hospitals submit data over the weekend. Arizona had been experiencing some of the highest rates of coronavirus cases in the country since the governor lifted a stay-at-home order in mid-May.

Hospitalizations reported Monday were at the lowest level in more than two weeks. The number of people on ventilators and in intensive care also has gone down.

