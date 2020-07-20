Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Arizona seeing slight downturn in virus hospitalizations

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Christopher Furlong
Nurse
Posted at 12:27 PM, Jul 20, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-20 15:27:27-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is seeing a slight downward trend in the number of people on ventilators and in intensive care because of the coronavirus.

The state reported 1,559 new COVID-19 cases Monday and 23 deaths. The deaths typically are lower at the start of the week because not all hospitals submit data over the weekend. Arizona had been experiencing some of the highest rates of coronavirus cases in the country since the governor lifted a stay-at-home order in mid-May.

Hospitalizations reported Monday were at the lowest level in more than two weeks. The number of people on ventilators and in intensive care also has gone down.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Back to School Backpack SOS!