Arizona seeing downward trend in ICU and inpatient bed hospitalizations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With omicron in pulling back throughout the country, at least 11 states are easing restrictions, and some governors are shifting to end indoor mask mandates and other states are lifting requirements in schools.

However, Arizona isn't one of those states because we don't have a state-wide indoor mask requirement to get rid of, but some school districts and counties in the state do.

Now looking at COVID-19 hospitalizations in Arizona—to see if omicron is also loosening its grip on our state.

First, looking at inpatient beds.

Just two weeks ago, 41% of inpatient beds across the state were being used by COVID patients. A week ago, that number dropped to 35% and as of Thursday, it's down to 28%.

Now, looking at ICU beds.

Not nearly as dramatic of a drop from the end of January to start of February—down from 39-38%. However, a big drop from 38-31% this past week is another encouraging sign that we're at the tail end of the omicron surge in our state.

