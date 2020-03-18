Arizona Sec. of State calls on legislature to approve all-mail elections in November

PHOENIX — Arizona's Secretary of State is calling on legislative leaders to approve plans to run the November 2020 election entirely by mail.

In a letter sent to state legislative leaders Wednesday, Secretary Katie Hobbs says while election officials worked under extreme circumstances this cycle, they need to prepare for any eventuality.

"Health experts have said it could be months before the risk of infection subsides, with the possibility of a new outbreak after the summer months," the letter says. "We need to prepare now for any eventuality."

Hobbs says smaller elections in the state already have the authority to conduct all-mail elections, but not the state. She says some representatives at the State Capitol have already introduced legislature that would approve an all-mail election in Arizona.

"I will share additional proposals as quickly as possible, but wanted to immediately convey the importance of the need for an all-mail option for the 2020 Primary and General Elections," the letter says.

