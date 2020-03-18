Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Arizona Sec. of State calls on legislature to approve all-mail elections in November

Posted: 12:21 PM, Mar 18, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-18 15:24:21-04
items.[0].image.alt
Anita Snow/AP
Arizona Democratic Secretary of State-elect Katie Hobbs speaks during a press conference in Phoenix, Ariz., Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. Hobbs says she'll be nonpartisan as Arizona's next secretary of state, the top elections officer. (AP Photo/Anita Snow)
Election 2018 Secretary of State Arizona

PHOENIX — Arizona's Secretary of State is calling on legislative leaders to approve plans to run the November 2020 election entirely by mail.

In a letter sent to state legislative leaders Wednesday, Secretary Katie Hobbs says while election officials worked under extreme circumstances this cycle, they need to prepare for any eventuality.

"Health experts have said it could be months before the risk of infection subsides, with the possibility of a new outbreak after the summer months," the letter says. "We need to prepare now for any eventuality."

FULL SECTION: Coronavirus tips, resources and latest updates

Hobbs says smaller elections in the state already have the authority to conduct all-mail elections, but not the state. She says some representatives at the State Capitol have already introduced legislature that would approve an all-mail election in Arizona.

"I will share additional proposals as quickly as possible, but wanted to immediately convey the importance of the need for an all-mail option for the 2020 Primary and General Elections," the letter says.

Click here to read Secretary Katie Hobbs's full letter to Arizona legislative leaders

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.