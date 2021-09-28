Arizona says data problem reduced report of additional cases

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Tuesday reported 1,123 additional confirmed COVID-19 case, a figure well below the average of recent daily reports and one that state officials said was low because of a reporting problem.

The department said the problem has been fixed and that figures released Wednesday and Thursday will be higher, than otherwise would be the case. The state also reported 108 additional virus deaths. According to Johns Hopkins University data, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases dropped from 2,581.4 on Sept. 12 to 2,500.7 on Sunday.

The department said there were just under 1,800 COVID-19-related hospitalizations as of Monday.

