Arizona reports record deaths, leads nation in new case rate

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona has reported a record number of additional COVID-19 deaths along with new hospitalization highs, leaving the state with the worst rate of new infections nationwide.

The Department of Health Services on Tuesday reported 253 more deaths, exceeding the previously one-day record of 172 in July.

The state also reported more than 5,900 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the state's totals since the pandemic began to more than 567,000 cases and over 9,300 deaths.

The department said the additional deaths included 215 newly attributed to COVID-19 through reviews of death certificates.

A record of nearly 4,800 COVID-19 patients occupied hospital beds Monday.