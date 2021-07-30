Arizona reports nearly 2K more virus cases, most since March

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona has reported 1,965 new COVID-19 cases, the most in a single day since early March.

It comes as virus-related hospitalizations continued to climb.

The additional cases and 24 deaths reported Friday come as health officials in Arizona and across the country cite low vaccination rates and the fast-spreading delta variant for increasing numbers.

Meanwhile, despite Gov. Doug Ducey's ban on mask mandates, the Phoenix Union High School District will enforce one indoors regardless of vaccination status when school resumes Monday.

District leaders say they are choosing to "follow the science."

But they do have attorneys looking into the legality of their policy, which Ducey's office calls "unenforceable."