Arizona report on new COVID-19 cases low due to data problem

Posted at 3:34 PM, Aug 31, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Tuesday reported far fewer additional COVID-19 cases than normal as state officials cited a data-processing problem.

The Department of Health Service said the problem has been fixed and that the state's coronavirus dashboard on Wednesday will report numbers much higher than they'd normally be.

The 822 additional cases reported Monday on the dashboard raised the state's pandemic total to 1,011,923.

The state's seven-day daily rolling average of new cases was 3,198 as of Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The department said the same processing error affected reporting of COVID-19 deaths, resulting in a one-death subtraction.

