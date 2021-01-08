Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Arizona receiving $65 million from CDC for vaccine rollout

items.[0].image.alt
Covid Vaccine Protocol
Posted at 12:18 PM, Jan 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-08 14:18:02-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced Friday that the state is receiving $65 million from the Center for Disease Control to support the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

According to a press release from the governor's office, the CDC funding will be used to get more Arizonans vaccinated quickly and safely.

Coronavirus: Latest updates, cases in Arizona

“We want to get Arizonans vaccinated as quickly, safely and efficiently as possible,” said Governor Ducey. “There’s no time to waste. COVID-19 is spreading, our medical professionals are working around the clock, and Arizonans who want the vaccine deserve to get it without delay. The funding from the CDC will help amp up vaccine distribution, reach communities in need, and protect Arizonans from the virus. My thanks to the CDC for the continued support, and to our medical professionals and frontline workers who continue to step up and help others.”

According to the press release, 123,862 Arizonans have received the COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 2,000 people being fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.