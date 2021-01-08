Arizona receiving $65 million from CDC for vaccine rollout

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced Friday that the state is receiving $65 million from the Center for Disease Control to support the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

According to a press release from the governor's office, the CDC funding will be used to get more Arizonans vaccinated quickly and safely.

“We want to get Arizonans vaccinated as quickly, safely and efficiently as possible,” said Governor Ducey. “There’s no time to waste. COVID-19 is spreading, our medical professionals are working around the clock, and Arizonans who want the vaccine deserve to get it without delay. The funding from the CDC will help amp up vaccine distribution, reach communities in need, and protect Arizonans from the virus. My thanks to the CDC for the continued support, and to our medical professionals and frontline workers who continue to step up and help others.”

According to the press release, 123,862 Arizonans have received the COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 2,000 people being fully vaccinated.