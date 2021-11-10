Watch
Arizona public health official: 'Pandemic not done with us'

Posted at 12:53 PM, Nov 10, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Some COVID-19 metrics show the pandemic's fall surge in Arizona worsening again.

The state on Wednesday reported over 3,000 additional confirmed cases for the sixth time in seven days as virus-related hospitalizations topped 2,000 for the first time since mid-September. And the Department of Health Services said every county in the state has substantial or high COVID-19 transmission.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose over the past two weeks, increasing from 1,828 on Oct. 25 to nearly 3,340 on Monday.

The acting director of the Department of Health Services said people should get vaccinated, wear masks in public indoor places and socially distance.

