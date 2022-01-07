Arizona prisons offering boosters to inmates

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation, and Reentry is offering booster shots to inmates who have been fully vaccinated.

Boosters are being rolled out across ten prisons complexes across the state as well as ADCRR’s six private contract facilities, the ADCRR says. Additionally, boosters have been offered on-site at each state prison facility to corrections officers and staff.

Face coverings are still mandated for inmates in indoor settings when outside of their housing unit. According to the department, COVID-19 protocols are still in place for inmates and staff.

“We remain grateful to Governor Doug Ducey and our partners at the Arizona Department of Health Services, for their ongoing commitment in providing COVID-19 resources for our staff and those in our custody,” said ADCRR Director, David Shinn. “The COVID-19 booster shots, particularly amid the latest variant, will go a long way in helping our outstanding correctional officers and professional staff, as we continue our work to mitigate COVID-19 within our congregate correctional setting.”

COVID-19 testing will continue for inmates and staff across its state and private prison facilities.

