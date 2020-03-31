Arizona prisons not taking in new inmates to prevent potential spread of COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Corrections Department is not taking new inmates into Arizona prisons for three weeks.

They struck the agreement Monday with all of the county sheriff's in our state.

That means even if someone has been convicted of a crime they'll stay in the county jail until at least 21 days from now.

David Shinn ADCRR Director said "Today is another example of how law enforcement agencies across the state are working together to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus while maintaining public safety."

So far, there are no reported cases in Arizona's 16 state prisons.