Arizona paid widely varying prices for critical medical gear

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona officials bought more than $59 million worth of masks, gowns, gloves and other personal protective gear for hospital workers and others on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic during the early months of the outbreak.

Purchase data obtained by The Associated Press shows a wide range of prices paid for supplies from early in the year until late spring, a period when states were competing against each other for scarce equipment.

For example, the state bought nearly 20 million N95 masks for prices ranging from 78 cents to more than $5 per mask.