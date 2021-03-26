Menu

Arizona outdoor vaccine site to become indoor drive-thru

Posted at 12:10 PM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 15:10:09-04

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Department of Health Services says an outdoor state-run COVID-19 vaccination site in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler will be replaced April 5 by an drive-thru operation inside a large business warehouse in Mesa in advance of approaching hot weather.

The vaccination site now at Chandler-Gilbert Community College will use 30,000 square feet of a 500,000-square-foot distribution building belonging to Dexcom Inc. The Dexcom site will operate 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. Arizona on Friday reported 571 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 24 more deaths, raising the state’s pandemic totals to 838,558 cases and 16,898 deaths.

