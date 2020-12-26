Arizona official: Show kindness to ease virus burdens

PHOENIX (AP) — The state's top education official says Arizona residents should show empathy and kindness to help ease each other's burdens in the face of the pandemic and other troubles.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman wrote in a commentary published Saturday by the Arizona Republican that many people in 2020 faced economic and social hardships that left them exhausted, isolated and frustrated.

Hoffman suggested that people treat others as they would wish to be treated at their lowest moment in 2020.

Arizona on Saturday reported over 6,100 additional known COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths and a pandemic-high number of virus patients in intensive care beds.