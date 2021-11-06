Arizona National Guard helps with Maricopa jail vaccinations

PHX (AP) — The Arizona National Guard is assisting with vaccinations in Maricopa County jails.

County spokesperson Fields Moseley says Correctional Health Services has partnered since Tuesday with "a team of Army Guard Medics personnel to administer COVID-19 vaccines, boosters, and flu shots to high-risk patients."

Moseley told the Arizona Republic it was a temporary, ``collaborative effort'' that was expected to last three weeks.

He says the goal is to boost the number of COVID-19 and flu vaccinations in inmates before the height of flu season and the inmates' return to the community.

Maricopa County Correction Health Services sent a request sent to the county's Emergency Management Department last month seeking help.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

