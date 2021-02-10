Arizona marks milestone with one-millionth COVID-19 vaccine

PHOENIX — Arizona is marking a milestone by administering its one-millionth COVID-19 vaccine, according to statement from Governor Doug Ducey.

On Wednesday afternoon, Ducey released a statement in which he applauded the hard work of Arizona’s medical professionals, volunteers and frontline workers.

He wrote the latest numbers from the Arizona Department of Health Services show Arizona has administered 996,699 doses, and the one millionth dose will be administered today based on the reported number of Arizonans vaccinated each day.

“The dedication and hard work of many made this accomplishment possible. Nurses, doctors, health technicians, support staff, volunteers — to each and every one of you, thank you," said Gov. Ducey.

On December 14, Arizona received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine doses. That same week, distribution of the vaccine began in the state’s largest population centers, Maricopa and Pima Counties.