Arizona local governments get $440 million for coronavirus

Posted at 4:58 PM, May 27, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona cities and counties will get $440 million in federal money to help them deal with budget issues stemming from the coronavirus outbreak.

Gov. Doug Ducey announced the spending Monday in a discussion with several mayors. The money will come from $1.9 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds that Ducey can spend at his discretion.

Local governments saw theirs costs spike for police and firefighters at the same time that sales tax revenue plummeted as people stayed home to slow the spread of the virus.

State health officials reported 479 additional COVID-19 cases with 24 additional deaths as of Wednesday, increasing the state’s totals to at least 17,262 cases with 831 deaths.

