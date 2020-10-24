Arizona legislator tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines

PHOENIX (AP) — State Rep. Raquel Terán says she has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the fourth Arizona legislator known to have been infected with the coronavirus.

The first-term Democrat whose district includes parts of Glendale and Phoenix said Saturday she was quarantining at home with her husband, who also tested positive, and their young son, whose test results are pending.

Rep. Lorenzo Sierra recently returned to Arizona from the East Coast after being hospitalized for treatment of COIVD-19.

State Sen. Lupe Contreras and Rep. Joanne Osborne previously tested positive.

State officials on Saturday reported an additional 890 cases, with four additional deaths.