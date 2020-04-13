Arizona lawmakers recess but continue receiving per diem pay

PHOENIX (The Arizona Republic) — Members of the Arizona Legislature have recessed indefinitely to slow the spread of COVID-19, but lawmakers will continue to receive per diem payments.

The Arizona Republic reported House and Senate staff confirmed that while in-person meetings have ended, legislators will receive payments meant to help cover food, lodging and other expenses while the Legislature meets.

The payments are in addition to their $24,000 salaries. The daily rate is $35 for Maricopa County lawmakers and $60 for those who commute from elsewhere. Payments will continue through May 11 unless lawmakers opt out or the Legislature adjourns for the year before then.

