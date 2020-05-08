Menu

Arizona House balks at Senate plan to adjourn Friday

Posted at 7:47 AM, May 08, 2020
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Speaker of the Arizona House has pulled the plug on the Senate’s plan to meet Friday just to adjourn the session for the year.

But the Senate plans to move ahead anyway. Republican Speaker Rusty Bowers announced late Thursday that the House would not convene as he had announced earlier in the day.

Many House Republicans and some in the Senate were opposed to the plan from GOP Senate President Karen Fann to adjourn. They want to resume the session halted in March because of the coronavirus.

