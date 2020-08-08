Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Arizona health experts urge more tests as testing declines

items.[0].image.alt
zoranm/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Doctor wearing protective mask, visor and gloves taking nose swab from patient with COVID-19 test kit
Free covid testing in Tucson
Posted at 10:10 AM, Aug 08, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-08 13:10:54-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Public health experts and officials in Arizona say a decline in coronavirus testing last month has made it challenging to understand the virus and implement measures to limit its spread.

The Arizona Republic reported that diagnostic tests for COVID-19 dropped from an average of more than 107,000 tests a week from late June to early July to about 51,400 tests the week of July 26.

Arizona is now testing at the level it was two months ago.

The state has simultaneously been improving with a decline in hospitalizations, fewer new cases and a lower percentage of positive results, but experts say continued testing is an important way to monitor the virus.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Good Morning Tucson

Wake up with Good Morning Tucson!