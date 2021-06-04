Arizona health director: Vaccination goal still within reach

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's top health official is expressing cautious optimism that the state can reach a goal of getting 70% of adults partially vaccinated in the next month.

State Department of Health Services director Dr. Cara Christ said Friday a decreased demand for vaccines is going to make it harder but that benchmark was still within reach.

President Joe Biden announced a "month of action" to urge more Americans to get vaccinated before July 4.

In Arizona, less than half of the state's population eligible to receive vaccines has actually been inoculated.

More than 5.9 million doses have been administered so far.