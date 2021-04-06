Arizona governor signs COVID-19 liability shield

PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation giving businesses, nursing homes and others a broad shield from lawsuits related to COVID-19.

Backers say businesses struggled during the pandemic and shouldn't have to worry about the potential for frivolous lawsuits.

Democrats say the measure would reward bad actors who flouted health guidance and endangered their workers or the public.

Ducey called for the measure in his state-of-the-state address in January. He signed it Monday without comment.

Similar legislation has been introduced across the country and in Congress.