Arizona governor signs COVID-19 liability shield

Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, file photo, Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey speaks prior to Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the "Latter-Day Saints for Trump" Coalition launch event in Mesa, Ariz. Republicans have criticized a push by some Democrats to expand the number of seats on the U.S. Supreme Court, but their tune has changed when it comes to the highest courts at the state level. In 2016, Ducey signed into law measures expanding the number of seats on the Arizona state Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Posted at 9:58 PM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 00:58:54-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation giving businesses, nursing homes and others a broad shield from lawsuits related to COVID-19.

Backers say businesses struggled during the pandemic and shouldn't have to worry about the potential for frivolous lawsuits.

Democrats say the measure would reward bad actors who flouted health guidance and endangered their workers or the public.

Ducey called for the measure in his state-of-the-state address in January. He signed it Monday without comment.

Similar legislation has been introduced across the country and in Congress.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

