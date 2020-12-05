Menu

Arizona governor shorts some schools on promised grants

Posted at 12:27 PM, Dec 05, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-05 14:27:10-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Some Arizona school districts may require budget cuts after a grant program promised by Gov. Doug Ducey in June underdelivered.

Ducey's office had stated the $370 million grants would "guarantee" schools receive funding at a rate based roughly on enrollment.

But applications sent in November stated that the grant would instead be ``up to'' the formula amount.

Tucson's school district received $4.5 million less than it expected.

Chandler's school district received about $1.5 million less than expected.

A Ducey spokesperson said the June grant was based on expected enrollment data at the time and that it was just a portion of the roughly $950 million in additional funding schools were allotted.

