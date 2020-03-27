Arizona governor OKs bill giving closed schools flexibility

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation that will give the state's K-12 schools added flexibility to deal with shutdowns caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The measure signed by the Republican governor Friday relaxes rules requiring a minimum number of school days and mandatory testing.

Schools are required to switch to online-only instruction or other alternatives after the end of the month and teachers and support staff can work remotely and won't lose pay.

A series of other requirements are waived, as are penalties for not meeting school letter grade requirements.

