Arizona governor gets good, bad marks for virus response

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has received good and bad marks for his response to the coronavirus crisis.

Ducey beamed when he visited the White House in August and was praised by President Donald Trump, who called Arizona a virus response model for other states.

Critics say Ducey is to blame for Arizona's huge June and July spike in cases and deaths after he reopened the state's economy in May.

Ducey has brushed off the criticism.

Public health experts say Arizona is now taking a much harder line on bars that don't follow virus prevention rules.