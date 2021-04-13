Arizona follows feds, pauses J&J vaccine due to clot reports

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials are urging a halt to the administering of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, following reports it could lead to rare but potentially dangerous blood clots.

The state Department of Public Health Services said Tuesday it was yielding to the recommendations from the CDC and the FDA.

The federal agencies called for a pause in using the vaccine until an investigation could be conducted into six cases where clots developed.

The unusual clots have occurred 6 to 13 days post-vaccination.

All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48. One person died.