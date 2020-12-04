Arizona expects vaccine doses by mid-December if authorized

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona expects to get enough doses of new coronavirus vaccines by the end of the year to inoculate more than 383,000 health care workers and long-term care facility residents.

Health Services Department Director Dr. Cara Christ said the federal government has allocated those doses of the vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna if the U.S. Food and Drug Aministration gives it emergency use authorization.

The announcement comes as the state sees a surge of virus cases that are threatening to overwhelm hospital capacity.

More than 5,600 new cases were reported Friday and more than 6,800 people have died since March.