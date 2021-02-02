Arizona doles out over half its vaccine supply; more coming

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona has administered more than half of its COVID-19 vaccine supply but is expected to get more than 1 million doses soon.

The Arizona Department of Health Services' daily vaccine report Tuesday shows the state has given out 59% of its vaccine doses, or more than 702,000.

But 1.2 million doses were expected to be shipped this week.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 hospitalizations and confirmed new infections are dropping.

Despite that, Arizona had the third-worst COVID-19 diagnosis rate in the U.S. over the past week.

The state reported over 2,900 new cases and 238 deaths Tuesday.