Arizona designates 6 pharmacies in Pima County as COVID-19 vaccination sites

An influenza vaccination is prepared for a patient at the CVS Pharmacy store's MinuteClinic on October 4, 2018 in Miami, Florida.
Posted at 5:03 PM, Jan 26, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Six retail pharmacies in Arizona have been designated as COVID-19 vaccination sites via a state program.

According to a memo from Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry, the State Retail Pharmacy Program will allocate vaccine doses directly to the pharmacies. Huckelberry notes the sites are dispersed "in the periphery of the county where older residents may experience more transportation barriers" to get to county vaccination sites.

The pharmacies are not currently offering vaccines and may not begin to do so for some time, but Huckelberry lists the sites in his memo.

Fry's Food Store -- 3770 W. Ina Road in northwest Tucson
Fry's Food Store -- 8080 S. Houghton Road in the Vail area
Fry's Food Store -- 15950 S. Rancho Sahuarita Boulevard in Sahuarita
Fry's Food Store -- 12100 N. Thornydale Road in Marana
Safeway/Albertsons -- 260 W. Continental in Green Valley
Safeway/Albertsons -- 12122 N. Rancho Vistoso Boulevard in Oro Valley

Huckelberry says he's not sure how the state will notify individuals that they're eligible to receive the vaccine, nor how the state will register individuals for vaccination appointments at the pharmacy if needed.

