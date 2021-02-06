Menu

Arizona death toll tops 14K; caution urged for Super Bowl

Posted at 11:35 AM, Feb 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-06 13:35:07-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's death toll from the pandemic passed 14,000 on Saturday as health officials urged football fans to forego Super Bowl gatherings outside members of their own households.

The Department of Health Services reported 63 additional deaths, increasing the state's total to 14,011 deaths.

It also reported 3,471 additional known COVID-19 cases Saturday.

Arizona recently has seen its rates of additional cases, hospitalizations and deaths decrease since the holiday surge.

However, public health officials have warned against complacency and urged caution on Super Bowl weekend.

