Arizona daily coronavirus cases among highest in a month

Arizona health officials reported more than 1,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday, one of the highest daily counts seen in about a month.

Tuesday morning's case numbers increased by 1,040, bringing the total number of known cases to 232,937. Seven additional deaths were also added between Monday and Tuesday, bringing the total to 5,837.

#Arizona #COVID19 report - 10/20

Total cases: 232,937

New cases: 1,040

WoW change: 26%⬆️

7-Day average: 886⬆️

Deaths: 5,837

New deaths: 7

Diag. tests: 1.647MM

New tests: 7,560

Sero tests: 309k

New sero tests: 439 Past cases

10/13: 684

10/6: 864

9/29: 674 Rt: 1.1 (10/20)

1/3 — The AZ - abc15 - Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) October 20, 2020

Just five days ago, on Oct. 15, Arizona health officials reported 1,113 new cases in 24 hours. That was the highest number seen since the middle of September.

Some experts have recently shown concern for the steady uptick in confirmed cases throughout the state. A prominent health expert said the trend is reminiscent of early summer conditions that preceded a spike in cases and rollback of measures to reopen businesses.

On one day last week, at least 59,494 new coronavirus cases were reported in the United States, which is the highest daily count since August 14, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.