Arizona daily coronavirus cases among highest in a month

Arizona health officials reported more than 1,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday, one of the highest daily counts seen in about a month.
Tuesday morning's case numbers increased by 1,040, bringing the total number of known cases to 232,937. Seven additional deaths were also added between Monday and Tuesday, bringing the total to 5,837.
#Arizona #COVID19 report - 10/20
Total cases: 232,937
New cases: 1,040
WoW change: 26%⬆️
7-Day average: 886⬆️
Deaths: 5,837
New deaths: 7
Diag. tests: 1.647MM
New tests: 7,560
Sero tests: 309k
New sero tests: 439
Past cases
10/13: 684
10/6: 864
9/29: 674
Rt: 1.1 (10/20)
1/3
— The AZ - abc15 - Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) October 20, 2020
Just five days ago, on Oct. 15, Arizona health officials reported 1,113 new cases in 24 hours. That was the highest number seen since the middle of September.
Some experts have recently shown concern for the steady uptick in confirmed cases throughout the state. A prominent health expert said the trend is reminiscent of early summer conditions that preceded a spike in cases and rollback of measures to reopen businesses.
On one day last week, at least 59,494 new coronavirus cases were reported in the United States, which is the highest daily count since August 14, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.