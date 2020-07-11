Arizona courts eye ways to hold jury trials during pandemic

PHOENIX (AP) — Some Arizona courts are entering new legal waters by exploring innovative procedures and technology such as video conferencing to hold jury trials during the coronavirus pandemic.

Largely rural Mohave County recently held a criminal trial during which some jurors viewed the proceedings by watching Zoom from elsewhere in the courthouse to help the panel and other trial participants spread out.

In metro Phoenix, Maricopa County Superior Court officials put trials on hold during the pandemic but now plan to begin empaneling new juries starting Aug. 1, but with changes in the courthouses and the possibility that some jurors would serve remotely from home.