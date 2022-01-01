Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Arizona court upholds decision to not release COVID records

items.[0].image.alt
BrianAJackson
BrianAJackson/Getty Images/iStockphoto
gavel-2.jpg
Posted at 5:54 PM, Dec 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-31 19:54:13-05

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona appellate court has upheld a lower court's decision to deny a request for medical records related to COVID-19.

J.D. Ball of Scottsdale represented himself in the case initially filed in Maricopa County Superior Court in 2020 against the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The agency had refused to provide Ball with documents he requested concerning the coronavirus outbreak.

Ball argued he needed the information for a book he was writing about COVID-19 so he could "source the data" because he believed there "is no public health emergency in the state of Arizona."

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!