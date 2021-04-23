Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Arizona closes stadium vaccine site in move to indoor venues

items.[0].image.alt
Federica Narancio/AP
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on its website that it had received permission from the Food and Drug Administration that they can enroll children as young as 12 in its COVID-19 vaccine trial. (Federica Narancio/AP)
Vaccine
Posted at 11:36 AM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 14:36:09-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Friday administered the last COVID-19 vaccination injections at the state’s first and largest COVID-19 mass-vaccination site, closed as the state continued transitioning outdoor operations to indoor venues amid slowly rising numbers of new confirmed cases and deaths.

The drive-thru site outside State Farm Stadium is being replaced by a facility inside Gila River Arena, located across a street in Glendale. There are additional large state-run sites in metro Phoenix plus ones in Flagstaff, Tucson and Yuma. The state reported 896 additional COVID-19 cases and 17 more deaths Friday.

Seven-day rolling averages of new confirmed cases and deaths crept upward over the past two weeks.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.