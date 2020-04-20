Arizona campaign took in-person signatures after virus alert

PHOENIX (The Arizona Republic) — An Arizona congressional campaign received hundreds of in-person voter signatures after the candidate said close, personal activities would end because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Arizona Republic reported Hiral Tipirneni’s congressional campaign confirmed it received signatures collected in March by petition gatherers working for companies paid by the campaign.

An official says the physician’s campaign made clear by March 14 that in-person activities had to stop in the Scottsdale-based district. The director of a company that collected signatures on behalf of Tipirneni and other candidates says her campaign did not ask them to stop gathering signatures before primary day.

