Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Arizona campaign took in-person signatures after virus alert

The Arizona Republic reported Hiral Tipirneni’s congressional campaign confirmed it received signatures collected in March by petition gatherers working for companies paid by the campaign.
Posted at 7:20 AM, Apr 20, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-20 10:20:47-04

PHOENIX (The Arizona Republic) — An Arizona congressional campaign received hundreds of in-person voter signatures after the candidate said close, personal activities would end because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Arizona Republic reported Hiral Tipirneni’s congressional campaign confirmed it received signatures collected in March by petition gatherers working for companies paid by the campaign.

An official says the physician’s campaign made clear by March 14 that in-person activities had to stop in the Scottsdale-based district. The director of a company that collected signatures on behalf of Tipirneni and other candidates says her campaign did not ask them to stop gathering signatures before primary day.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.