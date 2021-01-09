Menu

Arizona bracing for another post-holiday spike this weekend

COVID-19
Posted at 9:42 PM, Jan 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-08 23:42:40-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is facing the worst COVID-19 diagnosis rate in the U.S. and will likely see another large spike this weekend because of New Year's gatherings and travel.

The state's top health official said Friday that just like the immediate days after Christmas, the days after New Year's could be some of the worst yet.

Dr. Cara Christ of the state Department of Health Services says it's clear people got together and let their guard down.

Hospital leaders have called on the state to institute more measures to stop the virus's spread, but Christ says the problem is with local enforcement.

Arizona on Friday reported 11,658 new infections and 197 more deaths.

