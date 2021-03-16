Arizona Attorney General warns of stimulus scams

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says there has been an increase in scams related to stimulus checks across the state.

As Arizonans await another round of funds during the COVID-19 pandemic, Brnovich has provided a number of consumer tips to keep you safe, including:

Beware of and do not respond to unverified calls, text messages or emails that ask for personal identifying information.

The IRS will not initiate contact with you by email or text message regarding your economic impact funds, nor will any other government agency.

Never click on any links or use any phone number provided within an unsolicited text message.

If you receive a suspicious message that you think is from a government agency, independently verify the contents by contacting the agency using the designated information listed on their official website.

You will never have to pay a fee to receive your economic impact payment, and a third party cannot speed up the disbursement process.

“These shameless scammers surface every time a new round of stimulus funds are set to be distributed to Americans," said Attorney General Brnovich. “We are reminding Arizonans to be patient and remain vigilant against giving in to scams that exploit economic impact payments.”

To check your economic impact payment status, visit IRS.gov.