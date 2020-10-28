Arizona adds $7 million to housing and rental assistance

TUCSON, Ariz. — Renters and landlords in Arizona now have access to more resources to get them through financial hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Doug Ducey announced Wednesday an additional $7 million in funding for housing programs -- $2 million in funding for Arizona's rental assistance program and $5 million for the Rental Property Owner Preservation fund.

The funding comes from a $50 million passed by the state legislature earlier this year in the Crisis Contingency and Safety Net Fund, the governor's office says.

Click here for more information on how to apply for assistance.