Arizona adds $7 million to housing and rental assistance

Eviction Notice
Posted at 12:23 PM, Oct 28, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Renters and landlords in Arizona now have access to more resources to get them through financial hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Doug Ducey announced Wednesday an additional $7 million in funding for housing programs -- $2 million in funding for Arizona's rental assistance program and $5 million for the Rental Property Owner Preservation fund.

The funding comes from a $50 million passed by the state legislature earlier this year in the Crisis Contingency and Safety Net Fund, the governor's office says.

