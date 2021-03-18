Arizona: 5K vaccination appointments available at 2 sites

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Thursday announced the availability of 5,000 COVID-19 vaccination appointments at two large state-run sites in metro Phoenix.

The Department of Health Services said cancellations made the vaccination appointments for people 55 and older available for online signups at State Farm Stadium and Chandler-Gilbert Community College. The state also reported 284 additional confirmed cases and 59 more deaths Thursday.

It was the sixth consecutive day that the state reported fewer than 1,000 cases. Arizona’s pandemic totals now stand at 834,607 cases and 16,645 deaths. The number of COVID-19 patients occupying inpatients continues to drop. There were 743 using inpatient beds as of Wednesday.

