Anick Jesdanun, longtime AP technology writer, dies at 51 due to coronavirus complications

Anick Jesdanun, deputy technology editor for The Associated Press, has died in New York City of coronavirus complications.

He was a journalist who for more than two decades helped a generation of readers understand the emerging internet and its impact on the world.

Jesdanun was the first AP reporter to be given the "internet writer" byline nearly 20 years ago.

That was when the world was less than a decade into using the network widely.

Jesdanun taught a generation of AP journalists how to cover technology in ways that were understandable and accessible but unparalleled in their depth.