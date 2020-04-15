Amazon hiring additional 2,000 employees in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — Amazon revealed its looking to employ additional an 75,000 people across the U.S as demands are high during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company announced it filled its pledge to hire 100,000 people full and part-time across U.S. operations to keep people working during this time.

The pledge included 4,000 new hired employees in Arizona. Since the company has continued to see a rise in demand as operations support their communities, they are continuing to hire. This is creating an additional 75,000 jobs across the nation.

Amazon say operations in Arizona plan to hire an additional 2,000 employees with a pay increase though the end of April, and will be adding $2 per hour from the current rate $15 per hour or more.

There are a range of positions throughout the state including; picking, packing, and shipping customer orders and delivering packages from delivery stations during this high demand surge.

Amazon teams are continuing to provide safety, pay and benefits for their teams while meeting high demands during COVID-19 pandemic.

Candidates interested in applying can, visit here.