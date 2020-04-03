Menu

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos donates $100 million to Feeding America during COVID-19 pandemic

Posted: 8:08 AM, Apr 03, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-03 11:08:40-04
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos attends the premiere of "The Post " at The Newseum on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, in Washington. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
Jeff Bezos is giving one non-profit a very generous gift.

The Amazon CEO announced on his Instagram page that he was gifting $100 million to Feeding America.

"Today, I want to support those on the front lines at our nation’s food banks and those who are relying on them for food," Bezos said in the post. "Feeding America will quickly distribute the funds to their national network of food banks and food pantries, getting food to those countless families who need it.⁣"

CNN spoke to Feeding America, who said that food banks are reporting a 40 percent increase in demand due to unemployment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To donate to Feeding America, you can click here.

